Analysts Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.27 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FirstCash by 239.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,142,000 after purchasing an additional 416,974 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 34.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.50. 563,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,138. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $90.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

