Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. 1,688,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,831. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $471,777.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 83.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 581,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after buying an additional 540,124 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,342,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

