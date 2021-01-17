Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.20. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.72. 592,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,603. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

