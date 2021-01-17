Analysts Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 153,569 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Waste Connections by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,036,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,843,000 after acquiring an additional 146,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Waste Connections by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,227,000 after acquiring an additional 127,205 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,010,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,994,000 after acquiring an additional 116,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $101.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.66. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 130.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.