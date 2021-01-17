Analysts Issue Forecasts for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,154,000 after buying an additional 2,215,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,811,000 after buying an additional 987,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,421,000 after buying an additional 126,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

