Analysts Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Price Target at $81.70

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

DHI traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,487. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

