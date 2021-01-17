Analysts Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Price Target at $39.00

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $34.31. 428,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

