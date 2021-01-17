Analysts Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Zogenix stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,388. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zogenix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,074,000 after purchasing an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Zogenix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zogenix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 817,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 159,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zogenix by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 542,954 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

