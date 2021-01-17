Analyzing Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) and Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) and Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clinigen Group and Croda International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clinigen Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Croda International 2 3 5 0 2.30

Risk & Volatility

Clinigen Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Croda International has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clinigen Group and Croda International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clinigen Group $635.82 million 1.48 $17.27 million $0.81 9.51 Croda International $1.76 billion 7.03 $285.90 million $1.18 37.56

Croda International has higher revenue and earnings than Clinigen Group. Clinigen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Croda International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clinigen Group and Croda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A Croda International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Croda International beats Clinigen Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines. The Unlicensed Medicines segment is involved in sourcing and supplying unlicensed medicines to hospital pharmacists and physicians for patients with a high unmet medical need. The Clinical Services segment packages, supplies, distributes, and manages comparator medicines and services to clinical trials and investigator initiated trials. It offers Cardioxane that protects the heart against the cardiotoxic effects of anthracyclines; Ethyol, which protect against the harmful effects of chemotherapy medications and radiation treatment; Proleukin for the treatment of kidney cancer; Imukin that is used in chronic granulomatous disease; Totect, a dexrazoxane product; Foscavir, an anti-virals which work by stopping viruses from multiplying in number; AZEDR for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; and Savene, which is indicated in adults for the treatment of anthracycline extravasation. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries. The company also provides specialty ingredients for self-tanning, color cosmetics, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, and oral hygiene, as well as skin, hair, sun, body, and baby care applications; construction chemicals and bitumen additives; dietary supplements; and advanced materials, and polymer additives for electronics and devices. In addition, it provides chemistries, emulsifiers, fuel and power generation additives, and polymer additives; food additives; specialty polymer additives for furniture and wood applications; household, industrial, and institutional cleaning products; lubricants; oleochemicals; and packaging, print, and paper chemicals. Further, it provides paints and coatings; active pharmaceutical ingredients; thermal management products; plastic and rubber products for food packaging, carrier bags and toys, car bumpers, mobile phones, and home appliances; skin health products; hygiene and industrial nonwovens, botanical extracts, tissues, and textile auxiliaries; and water treatment chemicals. Additionally, the company offers bio-based phase change materials for buildings and ventilation, clothing and healthcare, electronics and devices, food and refrigeration, energy storage and recovery, temperature controlled packaging, and vehicles and automotive applications. Croda International Plc was founded in 1925 and is based in Goole, the United Kingdom.

