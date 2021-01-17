Analyzing My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get My Size alerts:

0.7% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of My Size shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -3,326.90% -206.80% -132.10% BlackBerry -86.01% 4.12% 2.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for My Size and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlackBerry 0 9 0 0 2.00

My Size currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential downside of 36.48%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe My Size is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Volatility and Risk

My Size has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares My Size and BlackBerry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $60,000.00 163.88 -$5.50 million N/A N/A BlackBerry $1.04 billion 5.32 -$152.00 million $0.02 492.00

My Size has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry.

Summary

My Size beats BlackBerry on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry Cylance, BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. BlackBerry Limited also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry AtHoc, SecuSUITE, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, and other IoT applications; and manages and monetizes BlackBerry patents and applications. As of February 29, 2020, the company owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university's graduate master's program in applied computing; and an agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. to develop and market BlackBerry's intelligent vehicle data platform. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.