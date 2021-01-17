Analyzing OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) & AVP (OTCMKTS:AVPI)

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and AVP (OTCMKTS:AVPI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of AVP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OneSpaWorld and AVP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 1 2 0 2.67 AVP 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneSpaWorld currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.48%. Given OneSpaWorld’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OneSpaWorld is more favorable than AVP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OneSpaWorld and AVP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $562.23 million 1.28 -$41.03 million $0.16 52.94 AVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AVP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSpaWorld.

Volatility and Risk

OneSpaWorld has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVP has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpaWorld and AVP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld -56.74% -2.53% -1.67% AVP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats AVP on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, KÃ©rastase, and Dysport, with various brands offered exclusively at sea. As of February 26, 2020, it offered health, fitness, beauty and wellness services, treatments, and products onboard 170 cruise ships and at 69 destination resorts. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

AVP Company Profile

AVP, Inc. produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

