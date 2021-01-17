Analyzing SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) & Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Range Resources alerts:

This table compares Range Resources and SandRidge Permian Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -79.81% -0.43% -0.17% SandRidge Permian Trust 76.85% 19.02% 19.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Range Resources and SandRidge Permian Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 4 14 5 0 2.04 SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources currently has a consensus price target of $6.71, indicating a potential downside of 34.22%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and SandRidge Permian Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.83 billion 0.92 -$1.72 billion $0.40 25.50 SandRidge Permian Trust $22.44 million 0.94 $17.29 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Permian Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Range Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Range Resources has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats Range Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 1,272 net producing wells and approximately 833,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 409 net producing wells and approximately 105,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas, and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.