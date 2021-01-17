AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.06. AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 358.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.11. 461,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $31.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 46.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 90,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 63,532 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.