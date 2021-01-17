Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 10,000 Shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) Stock

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90), for a total value of £160,000 ($209,041.02).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 17,751 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($21.09), for a total value of £286,501.14 ($374,315.57).

On Wednesday, December 16th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 20,000 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,520 ($19.86), for a total transaction of £304,000 ($397,177.95).

On Friday, November 27th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 2,500 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,913.51).

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 26,350 shares of Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £426,870 ($557,708.39).

LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,585 ($20.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 40.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,591.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,595.32. Gamma Communications plc has a 12-month low of GBX 910 ($11.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,805.79 ($23.59).

Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications plc (GAMA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.