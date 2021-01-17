Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) (LON:ANX) Shares Gap Up to $125.00

Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) (LON:ANX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $125.00, but opened at $131.00. Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) shares last traded at $129.99, with a volume of 7,632 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.93. The stock has a market cap of £150.79 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) Company Profile (LON:ANX)

Anexo Group Plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company provides replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers who have been involved in non-fault motor accidents. It offers an integrated end-to-end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

