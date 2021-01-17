Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NGLOY stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 169,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Anglo American has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

