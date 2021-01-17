Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) (LON:ANCR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $180.77

Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) (LON:ANCR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $180.77 and traded as high as $198.43. Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) shares last traded at $198.50, with a volume of 4,374 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.17 million and a PE ratio of 165.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 180.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81.

Animalcare Group plc (ANCR.L) Company Profile (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals; and identification of products and services to companion animal veterinary markets in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, other European Union, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally.

