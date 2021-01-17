Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,923,000 after buying an additional 2,588,948 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 487,405.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 2,378,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,010,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

