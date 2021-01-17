ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $364.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $378.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

