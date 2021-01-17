Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Anyswap has a market cap of $2.37 million and $82,286.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00119452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00065508 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00255200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00038773 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,948,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

