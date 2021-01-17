Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Upgraded to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a C$17.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$11.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APHA. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.84.

Shares of TSE:APHA opened at C$15.82 on Friday. Aphria Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$17.83. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.41.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

