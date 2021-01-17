Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. 648,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 171.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

