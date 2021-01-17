ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in December

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,619,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 6,316,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 254.8 days.

Shares of AETUF opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 65.18%. The company had revenue of $217.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

