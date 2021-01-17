Arden Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Boston Partners increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,772 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,455,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,044,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,156,000 after acquiring an additional 735,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 833,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 658,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.07.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

