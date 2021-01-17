Arden Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,506,000 after buying an additional 4,656,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after buying an additional 2,233,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 1,195,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 1,042,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,616 shares of company stock worth $6,716,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

POWI stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $79.96. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.