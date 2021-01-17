Arden Trust Co Has $392,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 35.9% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 247,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $88.37 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $4,334,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,339. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

