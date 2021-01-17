Arden Trust Co Has $427,000 Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in DXC Technology by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $28.50 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

