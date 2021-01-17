Arden Trust Co Has $462,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Corteva by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

