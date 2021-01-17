Arden Trust Co Has $523,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after buying an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 962,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,393,000 after buying an additional 40,123 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 890,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 778,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,001,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

