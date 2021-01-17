Arden Trust Co Purchases 6,451 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.50 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

