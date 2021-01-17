Arden Trust Co Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

