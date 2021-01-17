Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 22,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 52,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Ark Restaurants worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.