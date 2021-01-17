Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

