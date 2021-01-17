Arweave Achieves Market Capitalization of $156.42 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $156.42 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00013099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00060839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.72 or 0.00536196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.75 or 0.04102053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012840 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016417 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

