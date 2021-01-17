AS Roma Fan Token Price Tops $4.36 (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $4.36 or 0.00012012 BTC on exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $3.70 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00127125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00066648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00247657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00067040 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,248.11 or 0.97067905 BTC.

About AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

AS Roma Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

