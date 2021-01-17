Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Raised to $180.00 at Truist

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

ABG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG stock opened at $162.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its 200 day moving average is $114.74.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.