ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $527.50 on Friday. ASML has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $546.40. The company has a market cap of $221.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in ASML by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $21,908,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

