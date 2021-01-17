ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,140.88 ($67.17).

LON ASC opened at GBX 4,836 ($63.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 38.50. ASOS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,735.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,525.54.

In other ASOS Plc (ASC.L) news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,969 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, with a total value of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total value of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

