Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.19

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and traded as high as $36.25. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 11,438 shares.

Separately, Raymond James raised Associated Capital Group to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $791.11 million, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

