Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.55. 257,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,853. Athira Pharma has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.87). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,499,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,089,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,844,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

