Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Down 6.3%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares were down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 1,182,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,021,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.76 million, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $90,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atomera by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Atomera by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

