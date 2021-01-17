Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIAGY shares. Nord/LB raised Aurubis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

AIAGY stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. Aurubis has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

