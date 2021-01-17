Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.81.

NYSE:ALV traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.94. 605,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

