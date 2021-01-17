AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVITA Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.45). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AVITA Medical.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCEL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.75. 139,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,702. The company has a market capitalization of $491.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $55.35.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

