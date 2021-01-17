Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.