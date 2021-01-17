B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in December

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS BCOMF opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87. B Communications has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

