BaaSid (BAAS) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. BaaSid has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $672,921.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BaaSid has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One BaaSid token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00060839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.72 or 0.00536196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.75 or 0.04102053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012840 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016417 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

