Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) versus Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) and Balincan USA (OTCMKTS:BCNN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fluent has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Balincan USA has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluent and Balincan USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $281.68 million 1.24 -$1.75 million ($0.02) -229.50 Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Balincan USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fluent and Balincan USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 0 2 0 3.00 Balincan USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluent presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.49%. Given Fluent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than Balincan USA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fluent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of Balincan USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and Balincan USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent 0.97% 2.97% 2.05% Balincan USA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fluent beats Balincan USA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Balincan USA

Balincan USA, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform. Its e-commerce platform sells beauty products to affluent female consumers utilizing its Â’promotion trio' of WeChat, Apps, and videos on smartphones in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Moqizone Holding Corp. and changed its name to Balincan USA, Inc. in August 2015 to reflect its ongoing business operations. Balincan USA, Inc. is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

