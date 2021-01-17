Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.15. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 7,811 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Ballantyne Strong worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

