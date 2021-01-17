Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Banco Sabadell upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of BBVA opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

